MYDA Advisors LLC Invests $368,000 in Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Newegg Commerce at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEGG. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth about $418,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEGG opened at $13.63 on Friday. Newegg Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $79.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.05.

Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

