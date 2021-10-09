MYDA Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

MYDA Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the second quarter worth $13,566,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 46.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the second quarter valued at $1,020,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the second quarter valued at $1,639,000. Institutional investors own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

IPOF opened at $10.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $17.81.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

