MYDA Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOED. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker during the second quarter valued at $5,376,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker during the second quarter valued at $3,136,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker during the second quarter valued at $250,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in 1847 Goedeker in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Albert Fouerti acquired 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $973,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, ThinkEquity assumed coverage on 1847 Goedeker in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of 1847 Goedeker stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. 1847 Goedeker Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $342.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $64.07 million during the quarter. 1847 Goedeker had a negative return on equity of 29.50% and a negative net margin of 14.57%.

About 1847 Goedeker

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services.

