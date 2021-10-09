MYDA Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $170,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $483,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $965,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,931,000. Institutional investors own 40.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Moringa Acquisition alerts:

Shares of MACA opened at $9.69 on Friday. Moringa Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moringa Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moringa Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.