MYDA Advisors LLC Takes $368,000 Position in Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Newegg Commerce as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Newegg Commerce during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Newegg Commerce during the second quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Newegg Commerce during the second quarter worth about $1,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Newegg Commerce stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. Newegg Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $79.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.05.

Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

