NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.34% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Nant Health, LLC is a personalized healthcare company which enable improved patient outcomes and treatment decisions for critical illnesses. The company developed an adaptive learning system, CLINICS, which includes its unique software, middleware and hardware systems infrastructure that collects, indexes, analyzes and interprets of molecular, clinical, operational and financial data points derived from novel and traditional sources. Nant Health, LLC is based in CULVER CITY, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:NH opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.64. NantHealth has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2.35.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that NantHealth will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ronald Allen Louks sold 16,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $38,209.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,362 shares in the company, valued at $522,932.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,638 shares of company stock worth $74,770. Insiders own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 31,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 20,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 32,157 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 87.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 121,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 128.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 163,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 92,172 shares during the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. Its solutions include empower treatment decisions; improve patient outcomes; validate treatment options; enable high-quality care; lower costs; ensure appropriate reimbursement; and streamline implementation and deployment.

