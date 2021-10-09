Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Raised to $241.00 at Morgan Stanley

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $222.00 to $241.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NDAQ. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $182.27.

Nasdaq stock opened at $197.40 on Friday. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $199.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.30.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total value of $293,291.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $765,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,411 shares of company stock worth $1,800,404 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 96.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 13.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 50.8% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth about $338,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

