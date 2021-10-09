Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TER. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter worth $335,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 5.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 830,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,043,000 after buying an additional 43,732 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 30.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 16.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Teradyne by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TER opened at $109.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.28 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.46 and its 200 day moving average is $123.72.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $28,300.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TER shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. DA Davidson raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

