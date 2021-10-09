Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,520 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Western Union by 73.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 14.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 505,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,474,000 after purchasing an additional 63,578 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 6.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 244,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 14,137 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 0.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 313,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Separately, Citigroup raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of WU opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $26.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The Western Union’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.