Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.05 Million Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,147 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 89.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,679,000 after acquiring an additional 141,372 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 47.7% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 347,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,178,000 after acquiring an additional 112,225 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 4,465.3% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 103,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after acquiring an additional 100,782 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,731,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $298,236,000 after acquiring an additional 72,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 20.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 370,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,719,000 after acquiring an additional 61,703 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

AEIS opened at $87.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.23 and a fifty-two week high of $125.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.48 and its 200 day moving average is $99.58.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.89.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.