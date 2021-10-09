Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 2,701 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,961 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.11.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $99.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.51 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

