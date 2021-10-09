Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.21.

OTCMKTS GASNY opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.09. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $5.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.3377 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

