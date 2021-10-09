Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.21.
OTCMKTS GASNY opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.09. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $5.39.
Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile
Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.
