Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natus Medical Incorporated is a leading provider of healthcare products used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments such as hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and newborn care. Product offerings include computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology, as well as newborn care products such as hearing screening systems, phototherapy devices for the treatment of newborn jaundice, head-cooling products for the treatment of brain injury in newborns, and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories. “

Shares of NTUS stock opened at $24.41 on Thursday. Natus Medical has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.14 million, a PE ratio of 610.40 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.20.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $115.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.10 million. Natus Medical had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 7.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Natus Medical will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Natus Medical by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Natus Medical by 2.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Natus Medical by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

