NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Barclays upgraded NatWest Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of NatWest Group stock remained flat at $$3.05 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79. NatWest Group has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $3.06.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

