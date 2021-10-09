Needham & Company LLC Upgrades FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) to Buy

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $77.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FARO Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.
Shares of FARO Technologies stock opened at $68.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.94 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.88. FARO Technologies has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $97.88.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.
FARO Technologies Company Profile
FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.
Featured Story: Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.