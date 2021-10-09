Needham & Company LLC Upgrades FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) to Buy

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $77.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FARO Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Shares of FARO Technologies stock opened at $68.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.94 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.88. FARO Technologies has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $97.88.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.07 million. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 6.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

