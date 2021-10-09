Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NEM. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €74.75 ($87.94).

Shares of Nemetschek stock opened at €81.92 ($96.38) on Wednesday. Nemetschek has a fifty-two week low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a fifty-two week high of €93.84 ($110.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €83.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €69.22.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

