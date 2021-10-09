Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Nemetschek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Nemetschek from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.00.

NEMTF opened at $100.50 on Wednesday. Nemetschek has a 52-week low of $61.95 and a 52-week high of $101.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.74.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

