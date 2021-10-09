Nervos Network Market Capitalization Reaches $439.04 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $439.04 million and $58.71 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,048.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,606.25 or 0.06551074 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.17 or 0.00327288 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $623.05 or 0.01131835 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00102921 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.75 or 0.00508184 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $190.34 or 0.00345763 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.50 or 0.00326083 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 33,983,852,652 coins and its circulating supply is 28,139,856,607 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

