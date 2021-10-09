NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust which acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of single-tenant, retail commercial real estate. NETSTREIT Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist increased their price objective on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $23.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.29. The company has a market cap of $930.97 million and a PE ratio of -2,352.00. NETSTREIT has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $26.92.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 1.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NETSTREIT will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NETSTREIT by 260.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,450,000 after buying an additional 2,677,940 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 33.2% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,608,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,220,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 49.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,411,000 after buying an additional 973,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 89.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,250,000 after buying an additional 1,319,254 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 32.3% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,639,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,817,000 after buying an additional 400,485 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

