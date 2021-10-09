New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Gap Up to $26.50

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.50, but opened at $28.43. New Fortress Energy shares last traded at $32.75, with a volume of 76,688 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFE. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day moving average is $36.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 1.61.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.72 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -72.73%.

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director John J. Mack bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $496,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,551.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. 42.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

