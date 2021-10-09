New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation. It seeks to invest in United States. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities. “

New Mountain Finance stock opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.19. New Mountain Finance has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.51 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 105.12% and a return on equity of 9.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.17%.

In related news, Director Rome G. Arnold III purchased 15,000 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $197,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,423 shares in the company, valued at $492,112.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at about $5,968,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the second quarter valued at about $4,973,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 17.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,302,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,154,000 after buying an additional 193,540 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 14.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,371,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,061,000 after buying an additional 172,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at about $1,979,000. 32.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

