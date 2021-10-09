NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.91% of NewMarket worth $31,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in NewMarket by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 9.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 20.1% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 0.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 1.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEU opened at $354.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $297.29 and a 12-month high of $432.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $338.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.35.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $590.72 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

In related news, Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total value of $201,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

