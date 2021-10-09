Newton Coin Project (NCP) Trading Down 33.8% This Week

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded down 33.8% against the US dollar. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Newton Coin Project has a total market capitalization of $16,003.19 and $1.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Coin Profile

NCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars.

