Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $968,000 Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. cut its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,870 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,720 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

NYSE BNS traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,935. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $68.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.40 and a 200 day moving average of $63.51.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.7095 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BNS shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.61.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.