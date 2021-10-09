Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Receives $252.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $252.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of Nordson stock traded down $3.07 on Friday, hitting $237.98. 198,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48. Nordson has a 52 week low of $178.60 and a 52 week high of $245.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.32.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nordson will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,900 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 37.5% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. 68.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

