Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.97. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ FY2021 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NOG. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.76. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $26.02.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $225.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.16 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 387.23% and a negative return on equity of 102.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 9.89%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

