Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Truist from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $26.00 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $26.02. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.76.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $225.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.16 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 102.70% and a negative net margin of 387.23%. Analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 210.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,127 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,966,000 after buying an additional 2,412,866 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,070,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,315,310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,859,000 after purchasing an additional 688,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $8,057,000. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

