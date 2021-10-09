Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Cuts Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Polaris by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,130,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,619,000 after acquiring an additional 166,303 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Polaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $380,142,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Polaris by 14.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,586,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,229,000 after buying an additional 318,948 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Polaris by 15.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,346,000 after buying an additional 124,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 910,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,747,000 after buying an additional 11,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $127.44 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.68 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.95.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.44.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

