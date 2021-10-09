Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Decreases Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,789,000 after purchasing an additional 322,320 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,456,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,191.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,043,000 after purchasing an additional 247,800 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 488,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,990,000 after purchasing an additional 154,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,135,000 after acquiring an additional 141,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

ULTA stock opened at $378.37 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $414.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $371.89 and its 200 day moving average is $344.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

