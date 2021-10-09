Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,424 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 82.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 31.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 296 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,704 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,245 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $47,907.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total value of $9,194,059.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,077 shares of company stock worth $17,995,741 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.62.

EXPE stock opened at $169.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.71. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.05 and a 200-day moving average of $163.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. Equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.