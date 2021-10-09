Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 162 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,051,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,226,000 after purchasing an additional 495,981 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,076,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,592,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,235,000 after buying an additional 236,783 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,981,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.65.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $83.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.78. The company has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $58.77 and a 52-week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

