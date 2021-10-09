Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 267 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,800,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,663 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,898,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,235 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,147,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,782,000 after buying an additional 1,582,056 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 45.8% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 4,367,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,960,000 after buying an additional 1,371,487 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,773,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,200,000 after buying an additional 1,091,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.25.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.46.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.