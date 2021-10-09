Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 61,128 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 76.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,684 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 61,128 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $9,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TJX opened at $64.74 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $76.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

