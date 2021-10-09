Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 4,162 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.05.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,860,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $160.86 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.28 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

