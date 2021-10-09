Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $7.57 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,198,584,000 after acquiring an additional 421,493 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $637,887,000 after acquiring an additional 79,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,463,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $447,258,000 after acquiring an additional 65,858 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $367,185,000 after acquiring an additional 211,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8,915.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,052 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $202.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.85. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $206.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.45.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

