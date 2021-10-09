Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 529.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,560 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 1.52% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $8,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 842.4% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,649,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,548 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 425.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 878,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,892,000 after purchasing an additional 711,380 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 415.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 837,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,240,000 after purchasing an additional 674,917 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 414.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 483,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,342,000 after purchasing an additional 389,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 401.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 219,883 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JKE opened at $66.74 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $158.00 and a one year high of $313.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.11 and a 200 day moving average of $102.88.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

