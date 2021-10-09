Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 4,357 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Eaton by 163.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eaton from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.89.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $153.56 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $101.52 and a fifty-two week high of $171.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

