Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.98% from the stock’s current price.

NTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.77.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $70.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.23. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $37.79 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The firm has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Nutrien by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its position in Nutrien by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

