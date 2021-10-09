Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) PT Raised to $160.00

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Securities from $158.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 52.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OAS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $105.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.85 and its 200 day moving average is $86.47. Oasis Petroleum has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $107.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $393.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.33 million. Equities analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OAS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $159,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $159,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $164,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.