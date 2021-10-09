OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.36.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OMF shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in OneMain by 11.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in OneMain by 34.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in OneMain by 11.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 215,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,935,000 after buying an additional 22,794 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in OneMain by 7.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 250,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,803,000 after buying an additional 17,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in OneMain by 4.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 168,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,070,000 after buying an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMF stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.77. 1,054,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,703. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.16. OneMain has a 52 week low of $34.24 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.03.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.28 million. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

