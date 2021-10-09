OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land. The company’s service includes traditional and alternative massage, body and skincare treatment options, ayurvedic treatments, comprehensive hair and nail services, fitness, acupuncture, herbal medicine, pain management and medi-spa. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp., is based in Nassau Bahamas. “

Shares of NASDAQ OSW opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. OneSpaWorld has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $12.52. The company has a market capitalization of $967.18 million, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 469.85% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $9.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 million. On average, analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 3.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,026,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,178,000 after buying an additional 187,800 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,420,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 7.0% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 173,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,634,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 53.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

