OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Truist

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its price target lowered by Truist from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ONEW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneWater Marine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on OneWater Marine in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.13.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

ONEW opened at $42.24 on Friday. OneWater Marine has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $56.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 3.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.46 and a 200-day moving average of $43.76.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $404.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.06 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 5.31%. Equities analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $63,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,517.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Troiano sold 24,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $1,179,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,840 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONEW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in OneWater Marine in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in OneWater Marine in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 19.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 28.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,912,000 after acquiring an additional 142,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 43.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after buying an additional 37,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.