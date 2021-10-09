Oppenheimer Reiterates Buy Rating for Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $100.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.12% from the company’s current price.

APPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.72.

Shares of APPS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,263,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,088. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $102.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 130.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 12,701 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at about $746,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

