Oppenheimer Weighs in on CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE)’s Q2 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CYBN)

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois forecasts that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE)’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02).

A number of other research firms have also commented on CYBN. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) stock opened at $2.10 on Thursday. CYBIN INC. has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $3.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $336.76 million and a PE ratio of -8.75.

Cybin, Inc is a biotechnology company that focuses on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. It operates through the following segments: Serenity Life and Natures Journey.

