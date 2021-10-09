Oraichain Token Hits Market Cap of $17.02 Million (ORAI)

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, Oraichain Token has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. Oraichain Token has a market capitalization of $17.02 million and approximately $393,202.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oraichain Token coin can currently be purchased for about $8.33 or 0.00015129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oraichain Token alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00049631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.04 or 0.00232627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00102270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00012007 BTC.

Oraichain Token Coin Profile

Oraichain Token (CRYPTO:ORAI) is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 19,779,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. The official message board for Oraichain Token is medium.com/oraichain . Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oraichain Token’s official website is orai.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

Oraichain Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oraichain Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oraichain Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oraichain Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oraichain Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oraichain Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.