Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity. The Company intends to qualify and will elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2013. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ORC. Jonestrading upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $693.04 million, a P/E ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average of $5.32. Orchid Island Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 118.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 22,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 23.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

