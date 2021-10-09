Orchid (OXT) Trading Up 5% Over Last Week

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One Orchid coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $230.36 million and $34.65 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00048612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.55 or 0.00239335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00101864 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Orchid Coin Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

