Organogenesis Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,795 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 902% compared to the typical daily volume of 279 put options.

NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $12.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.86. Organogenesis has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $24.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.65 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 51.16% and a net margin of 16.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Organogenesis will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Organogenesis in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

In related news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $162,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,771.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 160,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $2,246,522.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,344.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Organogenesis by 206.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,021,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Organogenesis by 1,007.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,244,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,302 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Organogenesis in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,581,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 83.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,893 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 2,249.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,849,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

