Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

OGN stock opened at $32.57 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.11.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $30,000.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.