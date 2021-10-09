Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OGN. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $32.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.11. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

